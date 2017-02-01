Post the global launch in Thailand in January, Honda's popular sedan City's new version will be launched in India on February 14. Many Honda dealers have already started accepting bookings for the new version that comes with minor cosmetic changes.

Also read: Honda Cars India recalls over 41,580 cars made in 2012 to replace Takata airbag

The new bumper with more prominent air dam and fog lamp housings gives the 2017 Honda City a refreshing look. The front grille now features a thick horizontal chrome bar which extends into the top part of the new headlights in line with Honda's bigger sedan, Civic. The new headlamps come with LED DRLs, while fog lamps too get the LED treatment on higher trims.

On the side profile, the major change is the 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheel, while the rear gets restyled tail lamps with LED effect. The rear bumper has black-coloured lower half that lends a sporty touch. The interior is spruced up with newly designed leather upholstery for the front seats. The touchscreen infotainment system is now compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The system was co-developed with Blaupunkt.

2017 Honda City will continue to draw power from a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can generate 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.

Honda Cars India may revive City ZX badge as in the second-gen City, reports Autocar India. Each variant of the new City is expected to up the price by Rs 25,000 than the old version. New Honda City will go up against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkwagen Vento in India.

Source: Autocar