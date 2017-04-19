Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has launched the 2017 CBR 1000RR Fireblade in India. Honda's flagship supersport bike is available for booking in two variants — basic model priced at Rs17.60 lakh and CBR 1000RR SP version costing Rs21.70 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Launched as Completely Built Unit (CBU) in India, the supersport bike is only available at HMSI exclusive Wing World outlets located in Mumbai and Delhi.

First unveiled at EICMA 2016 in Milan, Italy, the 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade SP marks 25 years of Fireblade production. Hence it is also called the 25th Anniversary edition. The bike is powered by a 999cc in-line 4-cylinder engine that produces 189bhp and 114Nm of torque mated to six-speed transmission.

Honda claims that 90 percent of the main components have been revised for a 16kg weight reduction to a class-leading 195kg in the new fireblade. Top-end power has been hiked by 10.8bhp, improving the new Fireblade's power to weight ratio by 14 percent.

The new version comes with a bevy of electronic control features such as a new gyroscopic ABS system, Throttle-by-Wire, 9-level Honda Selectable Torque Control, selectable engine brake, Honda Electronic Steering Damper and Power Selector.

The new Fireblade also gets Riding Mode Select System, and it uses a full-color TFT liquid crystal dash, which is inspired by the RC213V-S street legal version of Honda's MotoGP machine.

The CBR 1000RR Fireblade SP is equipped with with semi-active Ohlins Electronic Control (S-EC) suspension front and rear: a 43mm NIX30 fork and TTX36 shock, Quickshifter (Downshift Assist) and lithium-ion battery.