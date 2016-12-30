Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has rolled out its new 2017 CB Unicorn 160 motorcycle with BS-IV compliant engine. The new CB Unicorn 160 with BS-IV compliant engine has been priced at Rs 73,381 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Besides the engine update, the 160cc Honda Motorcycle also gets a new matt blue shade in its colour palette. It now also features Automatic Headlamp On (AHO). Honda CB Unicorn 160 is the second offering in the company's line-up to get BS-IV engine upgrade after CB Hornet 160 R.

Honda CB Unicorn 160 continues to be powered by the same 162.71cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which churns out 13.82bhp at 8000rpm and 13.92 Nm at 6000rpm, mated to five-speed transmission. It gets the telescopic front forks and the monoshock suspension at the rear. The braking is taken care of by twin disc brakes with Combi Braking System (CBS).

Honda CB Unicorn 160, which was first launched in 2014, has been registering sales of 4,000-5,000 units per month. Pitted against Suzuki Gixxer, TVS Apache RTR, Hero Xtreme, Bajaj Pulsar 150 and Yamaha FZ-S, the Honda CB Unicorn 160 is also available in black, grey, red and white colours. Other features of the bike include digital meter console and fuel tank of 12 litre capacity.

Honda CB Unicorn 160 is the latest to join the BS-IV engine upgrade club in India. Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj has also been upgrading its models with the BS-IV compliant engine.