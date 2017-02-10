Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) is on a launching spree in India. After launching the CB Shine new edition in the country earlier this week, the company has now rolled out the new 2017 edition of the CB Shine SP with a price tag of Rs 60,674 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new 2017 edition of the 125cc commuter motorcycle gets updated to BS-IV compliant engine, a feature, which is seen on all the two-wheelers launched recently as the government is expected to make it mandatory for vehicles by April 2017. Besides this, the new CB Shine SP also features Always Headlamp On(AHO). Other features in the CB Shine SP include new body graphics, low resistance tyres, digital analogue instrumentation and optional Combined Braking System (CBS) with an equaliser.

While the standard variant of the CB Shine SP is priced at Rs 60,674, the deluxe model gets a price tag of Rs 63,173 (all ex-showroom, Delhi). The CB Shine CBS version has been priced at Rs 65,174.

Powering the 2017 edition of the CB Shine SP is the same 24.73cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that also does duty in the regular Shine, developing 10.16bhp at 7,500rpm and 10.3Nm of torque at 5500rpm. CB Shine SP measures 2,007mm in length, 762mm in width, 1085mm in height and 1266mm wheelbase. The motorcycle boasts of 160mm ground clearance, 124 kg kerb weight and a 10.5-litre petrol tank. The new CB Shine SP will be available in Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Amazing White, Athletic Blue Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.