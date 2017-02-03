Two-wheeler makers in India are busy updating their existing models in the market to BS-IV emission standards and Honda is no different. After updating the CB Hornet and Unicorn 160, Honda is now gearing up to launch the new 2017 CB Shine with BS-IV compliant engine.

The emerging reports suggest that the new CB Shine have started arriving at the showrooms of the company and is likely to be launched soon. The new updated Honda CB Shine is expected to get a price tag of Rs 60,467 (ex-showroom Mumbai), reports Overdrive.

The changes in the 2017 version of the CB Shine is limited to cosmetic updates that includes 3D emblem on the fuel tank of the motorcycle and the new taillamp design. The CB Shine gets the same 125cc, air-cooled, four-stroke engine, which can churn out 10.16bhp of power and 10.30Nm of torque. The new CB Shine is likely to be available in seven exterior colour options -- Black, Mapple Brown Metallic, Geny Grey Metallic, Rebel Red, Sports Red, Pearl Amazing white and Athletic Blue Metallic.

To be available in three variants, the new CB Shine is open for bookings at some of the dealerships of the company.

2017 Honda CB Shine price list (all price ex-showroom Mumbai)