As two-wheeler makers in India continue to update their range of offerings in the country to make it compliant with the upcoming BS-IV norms, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India added its new Aviator to the list. The new 2017 Aviator with BS-IV engine has been launched at Rs 52,077 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

2017 Honda Aviator-What is new?

While the Aviator, the 110cc scooter of Honda, remains very much within its styling and design in its new avatar, the major change is the updated BS-IV engine. It continues to be powered by a 109.19cc engine, which can churn out 8bhp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.94Nm at 5,500rpm and comes paired to a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox. The other change is the addition of the Automatic Headlamp ON (AHO) feature. Other notable features include under seat mobile charging socket, optional front disc brake and alloy wheels.

The new Aviator is available in five versions -- Aviator drum brake, Aviator disc brake, Aviator drum brake (BS IV), Aviator with disc brake (BSIV) and Aviator with alloy wheels (BSIV). The new 2017 Honda Aviator measures 1,802mm in length, 703mm in width 1,162mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 1,256mm. The new Honda Aviator will be available in four colours -- Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Selene Silver Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic and Pearl Amazing White.