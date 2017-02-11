Honda has launched the new 2017 edition of the Activa 125 in India. The new Activa 125 with new features and paint shade has been pegged at Rs 56,954 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2017 Honda Activa 125—new features

As expected, the new model gets BS IV compliant engine along with the feature Auto Headlamp On (AHO). These two are the most demanding features of this time as the government is expected to making mandatory soon.

Apart from this, the new Activa 125 also gets a new LED position lights integrated into the chrome chest between indicator lights. Other features include 3D Honda emblem and a new mobile-charging socket.

Honda Activa 125 is now also offered in a new Mat Crust Metallic colour along with the four existing colour options-- Pearl Amazing White, Midnight Blue Metallic, Black and Rebel Red Metallic.

The power comes from the same 125 cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, which is tuned to generate 8.52bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.54Nm of torque at 5,000rpm, mated to a CVT gearbox. The Activa 125 is also equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer technology. The CBS will be mandatory on all two-wheelers up to 125cc engine capacity from April 1, 2018.

The new Activa 125 is offered in two variants apart from the standard trim. The scooter with alloy wheels and drum brake has been priced at Rs 58,900, while the top spec variant with alloy wheels and disc brake will cost Rs 61,362 (all prices are ex-showroom Delhi).

2017 Activa 125 Prices (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)