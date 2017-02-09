Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has updated its Actica 125 scooter for 2017 with a BSIV-complaint engine. The new version has been priced at Rs 56,954, ex-showroom Delhi.

Honda claims the new Activa 125 is the first automatic scooter to meet both Automatic Head Lamp On function (AHO) and Bharat Stage-IV emission norms. New Activa 125 is offered in two variants apart from the standard trim. The scooter with alloy wheels and drum brake has been priced at Rs 58,900 while the top spec variant with alloy wheels and disc brake will cost Rs 61,362 (all prices ex showroom Delhi).

The scooter also comes with mild change in the apron. The face gets new LED position lights integrated into the chrome chest between indicator lights and a larger 3D Honda emblem. It also comes with a new mobile-charging socket.

"Activa 125 is No. 1 selling 125cc automatic scooter of India with over 6 lakh customers and counting. Invigorating the segment once again, Honda's Activa 125 is now the first automatic scooter in India to meet both the AHO and BS-IV norms. Having completely new Frontastic looks with compelling combination of new LED position lights and chrome chest, the new alloy variant and added convenience features; we are confident that the all new Activa 125 will strengthen its leadership even more in 2017-18," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president -- sales and marketing, HMSI.

The addition of AHO and BSIV-compliant engine comes in the wake of new safety norms and new regulation for reduced emission level by the government. Both are mandatory in all two-wheelers in India starting April 1, 2017. The Activa 125 is also equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer technology. The CBS will be mandatory on all two-wheelers up to 125cc engine capacity from April 1, 2018.