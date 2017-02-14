After launching the Passion Pro with its patented i3S technology in India, Hero MotoCorp has introduced the new 2017 Super Splendor. The new Super Splendor with i3S technology and new body graphics is priced at Rs 55,275.

Powering the new Super Splendor is the 124.7 cc Air cooled, 4 - stroke cylinder OHC mill, tuned to churn out 9bhp of power at 7,000rpm and 10.35Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. It now features i3s, which automatically shuts the engine when idling and turns it on when needed with just one click. Other changes in the new Super Splendor i3s include i3S badging and new body graphics. It is not clear yet whether the engine of the Hero Super Splendor has been updated to BS-IV emission norms.

Hero Super Splendor i3S measures 1,995mm in length, 735mm in width and 1,095mm in height. It gets a ground clearance of 150mm and weighs 121 kg. To be available in five colour options-- Black with Electric Purple, Candy Blazing Red, Graphite Black, Vibrant Blue and Black with Fiery Red, the Super Splendor i3s is expected hit markets soon.

Hero has updated Passion Pro in India recently with a price tag of Rs 50,955 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Passion Pro gets Hero's patented i3S technology and AHO (Always Headlamp On). It continues to be powered by the same 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, carburetted engine, which is now BS-IV upgraded.

The company is also expected to bring the new edition of its Maestro Edge scooter soon.