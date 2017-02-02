Hero MotoCorp has quietly launched the updated Passion Pro i3S in India with a price tag of Rs 50,955 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Hero Passion Pro i3S with BS-IV engine has arrived at the showrooms of the company across the country and is available for booking.

2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS ABS spied: Will it be part of India-spec?

While the visible changes in the new Passion Pro is limited to the addition of the new body graphic and coloured rear view mirrors, the major change is the company's patented i3S technology. The i3S technology automatically shuts the engine when idling and turns it on when needed with just one click.

It continues to be powered by the same 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, carburetted engine, which is tuned to churn out 8bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Other changes in the new Passion Pro i3S include AHO (Always Headlamp On) and i3S badging. The Hero Passion Pro i3S takes on the likes of Honda Dream Yuga and the TVS Victor.

Hero earlier updated its Achiever 150 with i3S technology. The new Achiever 150 has been priced at Rs 61,800. Available in three new metallic colours, the new achiever gets BS IV compliant 150cc engine, which is tuned to churn out 13.4bhp power and 12.8Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Hero Passion Pro i3S Price