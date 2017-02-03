Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the launch of the new updated version of its 110cc scooter, the Maestro Edge in India. The 2017 Maestro Edge is expected to make its entry into the showrooms in February.

2017 Hero Maestro Edge engine

From what we understand, the new Maestro Edge will continue to be powered by a 110.9 cc, single cylinder air-cooled engine, but the engine will be re-tuned to compliant to the BS-IV emission standard. The new Hero Maestro Edge will generate 8bhp maximum power at 7,500rpm and 8.7Nm peak torque at 5,500 rpm as opposed to 8.31bhp at 8,000rpm and 8.7Nm peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The re-tuned engine is also likely to improve the fuel efficiency of the scooter.

Style and features

While the Maestro Edge in its new edition will remain unchanged in its style, it will now get few additional features such as Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) and new graphics. Other features of the current model will stay intact. The Maestro Edge features LED tail lamps, digital analogue meter console, mobile charging port with boot light, tubeless tyres, immobiliser, and external fuel filling. Hero Maestro Edge measures 1,841mm in length, 695 mm in width, 1,190mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,261mm.

Colours

In its new avatar, the Maestro Edge will now have two new colours — Sporty Matte Grey and Red, and Active Matte Grey and Blue, in addition to the existing seven body paints: Pearl Silver White, Panther Black, Shooting Night Star, Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue, Matt Vernier Grey and Matte Blue.

Price and competition

The Hero Maestro Edge takes on the likes of Honda Activa and the new edition of the model is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current version. Currently, the self-start, drum-brake variant of the Maestro Edge is priced at Rs 50,330, while the alloy-wheeled variant comes for Rs 51,780(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi).