Hero MotoCorp's 110cc scooter Maestro Edge will soon get a makeover in India. A set of images scanned from the brochure of the new 2017 Maestro Edge has hit the web, giving an early glimpse at the changes made in the scooter.

The images shared by IndianAutosBlog show that while the 110cc scooter will stay within the silhouette of the current model in the market, it will get minor tweaks in the engine, and updated features. While the images do not specify whether the engine is being updated to BS-IV emission standards, it can now generate 8bhp maximum power at 7,500rpm and 8.7Nm peak torque at 5,500 rpm as opposed to 8.31bhp at 8,000rpm and 8.7Nm peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Hero Maestro Edge measures 1,841mm in length, 695 mm in width, 1,190mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,261mm. The kerb weight of the scooter stands at 110 kg. As for features, the new 2017 model of the Maestro Edge gets new graphics and LED taillamps, digital analogue meter console, mobile charging port with boot light and tubeless tyres. Other features include immobilizer, headlamp with AHO (Always headlamp On) and external fuel filling.

It now also gets two new colours — Sporty Matte Grey and Red, and Active Matte Grey and Blue, in addition to the existing seven body paints: Pearl Silver White, Panther Black, Shooting Night Star, Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue, Matt Vernier Grey and Matte Blue.

While the prices of the 2017 models are not out yet, it is likely to cost slightly higher than the current model. Hero is expected to announce the launch of the new Hero Maestro Edge soon.

Source: IndianAutosBlog