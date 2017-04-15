Hero MotoCorp had unveiled the new Glamour in Argentina in January on the occasion of the brand's commencement of operations in the Latin American country. The Gurgaon-based two-wheeler maker has now launched the new Glamour in its home country for a starting price of Rs 59, 280, ex-showroom Mumbai.

The new version of the Glamour is available in a carburettor as well as fuel-injected version. The carburetor version is available in drum or disc brake options while the FI version is sold only with the disc option.

Hero dealers have already started accepting bookings for the new Glamour for a token amount of Rs 1,000, with deliveries scheduled to start at the end of April.

2017 Hero Glamour, ex-showroom Mumbai prices Glamour carburettor drum brake Rs 59,280 Glamour carburettor disc brake Rs 61,506 Glamour FI Rs 69,908

The new Glamour has been developed at Hero MotoCorp's state-of-the-art R&D facility in Jaipur. The new version features cosmetic as well as mechanical changes. It is powered by a 125cc single cylinder, OHC engine that produces 11.4bhp at 7,500rpm and 11Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This means that the new Glamour's power is up by 27 percent and torque by six percent.

The new BS-IV compliant engine also features a Hero-patented i3S technology. The idle start-stop tech has improved the fuel efficiency by three percent in carburetted engine and seven percent in FI engine.

The new version comes with enhanced looks and more muscular styling. It gets new body graphics while the V-shaped headlamp-cluster also houses pilot lamps. The new tail-lamps get LED glow and the Y-shaped five-spoke suspension is finished in black. The 125cc commuter comes with an updated instrument cluster that now features combination of analogue and digital metres.

The carburetor version will be available in four colour options — Candy Blazing Red/Black, Black/Sports Red, Black/Techno Blue and Black/Tornado Grey. The fuel-injected trim will be offered in three colours — Black/Sports Red, Candy Blazing Red and Techno Blue.