US auto major Ford appears to be tweaking all its models in India. While the auto lovers have seen the changes in the new Ford Ecosport, which is expected to hit the showrooms soon, latest we have is the 2017 Aspire and Figo model updates.

2017 Ford EcoSport update coming soon: Here are features to expect

The 2017 Aspire and Figo will remain unchanged in its styling and engine, but will lose some of their features as part of the updates. A report of TeamBHP, which has managed to access the new brochures of the Aspire sedan and the Figo hatchback, says that both the hatchback and the sedan will see changes across the variants.

From the leaked document, the Ambiente variant of the Figo drops the passenger-side vanity mirror, while the Trend variant misses on silver front grille bars and fabric door panel insert. However, the Ambiente variants in the Figo now gets blacked out front grille surround and bars instead of the previous silver finished grille.

Coming to the Titanium variant of the Figo, the height adjustable seatbelt has been axed from its feature list and it is now being offered only in the top-end Titanium+ variants. The same changes have also made to the Aspire sedan and now the duo does not feature driver-side vanity mirror in any of the trims. Although the pricing of the new 2017 Figo and Aspire is not out yet, with the said changes, the hatchback and the compact sedan is likely to see a drop in its price tag.

The duo comes with powered by 1.2-litre Ti-VCT engine, which can churn out 87bhp at 6300rpm and 112Nm at 4000rpm of peak torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission, whereas the 1.5-litre TDCi, which has the capacity to produce 99bhp of power and 215Nm of torque, will come with a five-speed manual gearbox. The third engine in the line-up, the 1.5-litre Ti-VCT, is tuned to produce 110bhp at 6,300rpm and 136Nm at 4250rpm of torque with 6-Speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

Image Source: TeamBHP