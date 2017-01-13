1 / 4







It looks like Ford's updated EcoSport will soon hit the showrooms in India as the new spy shots suggest that the company has started dispatching the new models to its dealers in the country. Ford is expected to announce the launch of the new 2017 EcoSport model by February.

The details of the updated EcoSport are already out, but this is for the first time the new model has been spotted out in the wild. A Facebook user has shared the images of the new EcoSport 2017, which gives a glimpse at the updated features. It shows the new touchscreen infotainment system of the EcoSport and also 17-inch alloy wheels.

While in its 2017 updates, EcoSport will see many new features, the SUV is also set to lose some of its features. A previous report had said that the 2017 EcoSport will drop features like driver seat armrest, lumbar support, cooled glove box, leather-wrapped handbrake & gear shift knob, and chrome scuff plates from its list.

Ford is now expected to offer features like passenger seat storage box only in the top-end variant and the base and mid-variants of the compact SUV may lose features such as reclining rear seats, rear defogger, vanity lamp, driver seat height adjust, 60/40 split for rear seats, rear wash and wipe and passenger seat storage box.

Under the hood, Ford EcoSport will continue to house 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, which is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine. As for pricing, there have been reports that the 2017 Ecosport is likely to get a price tag higher than the current model and the difference is likely to be in the range of Rs 20,000.

This is an interim update on the EcoSport before the arrival of the facelift of the compact SUV, which was showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2016.

