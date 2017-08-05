The soon-to-be-launched Ford EcoSport has been snapped while undergoing testing in India yet again, this time revealing the cabin of the model. The new EcoSport is expected to be launched in the country on September 15.

The latest images come from the folks at TeamBHP. Judging by the images, the new EcoSport seems to have incorporated many changes in the interior. It now shows Fiesta like cabin with large touchscreen system popping out of the centre console and the new steering wheel. The centre console also shows rotary knobs finished in chrome and there is also twin-pod instrument cluster with Multi information display (MID) at the centre.

From a visual stand point, the new EcoSport will sport one-piece hexagonal grille at the front in the place of the split grille in the current version. The headlamps, fog lamps and the front bumper of the EcoSport have been tweaked while the side profile of the model will remain largely untouched except the new set of alloy wheels.

The EcoSport is currently powered by 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, which is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol engines. Reports suggest that the 1.5-litre Ti-VCT mill will be replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon while the 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine are likely to be continued.

Source: TeamBHP