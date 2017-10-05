Auto enthusiasts in the country may have to wait a little longer before settling on the saddle of the new avatar of Ford EcoSport. Although this festive season was touted as the launch period, not a word has been uttered by Ford leaving the exact date open for speculations.

The automaker has, however, provided details of the new Dragon engine series of the company, which will make its debut in the new EcoSport. The new 1.5-litre petrol engine of Ford will churn out 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. However, the 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engines will still be retained for the yet to be launched EcoSport.

The new Dragon petrol engine will produce 10 bhp more power than the current petrol engine in the model. Ford also claims to have improved the fuel efficiency of the engine.

Besides the engine, the new Ford EcoSport also boats changes on the exteriors as well as interiors. The compact SUV will wear a new face with one-piece hexagonal grille at the front in place of the split grille in the current version. The new grille houses two horizontal chrome slats. There will also be newly redesigned headlamps, fog lamps and the front bumper. The side profile remains largely untouched, except the new alloy wheels.

On the feature front, the 2017 EcoSport is expected to come packed with a touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 3 software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cruise control, a speed limiter function, a rear-view camera and automatic climate control and others.

Ford EcoSport in its new avatar will face off against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.