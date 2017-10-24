The new Ford EcoSport facelift is slated for its launch in India on November 9. Now, ahead of its launch, the company is believed to have started dispatching the demo models of the new EcoSport to its dealerships across the country.

The images of the new Ford EcoSport facelift demo and test vehicles have started flooding the web, suggesting that the preparations to welcome the new avatar are well underway. Meanwhile, a report on CarandBike indicates that Ford's new EcoSport will make its public debut on October 29 ahead of its launch in the country in November.

This is the first major upgrade on the EcoSport in India since its debut in the country. In the new avatar, the Ford EcoSport gets a new face with one-piece hexagonal grille at the front in place of the split grille in the current version. The new grille houses two horizontal chrome slats. There are also redesigned headlamps, fog lamps and the front bumper. While the side profile of the new EcoSport remains largely unchanged, the compact SUV gets new set of alloy wheels.

2017 EcoSport is expected to get features such as touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 3 software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cruise control, a speed limiter function, a rear-view camera and automatic climate control and others.

Under the hood, the new EcoSport will introduce the all-new Dragon series petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT mill will be replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine will be retained for new EcoSport.

According to the reports, some of the dealerships of the company have started accepting the bookings for the new EcoSport. The deliveries of the new EcoSport are likely to begin toward the end of November. As for pricing, the new EcoSport is expected to be priced starting at Rs 6.2 lakh. The EcoSport in its new avatar will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Image: MotorOctane