As the new Ford EcoSport facelift gets closer to its launch in India, more images of the compact SUV in its uncamouflaged avatars are doing the rounds on the web, giving a sneak peek into the different variants of the model.

The latest set of images of the new EcoSport is from team AutoX showcasing a black new EcoSport, which is believed to be the lower-end the trim of the model. The spotted model of the new EcoSport seems to don a halogen headlamp and depicts hexagonal grille at the front with chrome surroundings. The EcoSport in its new avatar is also likely to get minor changes at the rear and side.

The cabin of the new EcoSport is expected to get large touchscreen system and the new steering wheel. The earlier images showed centre console and rotary knobs finished in chrome and there is also a twin-pod instrument cluster with multi-Information Display (MID) at the centre.

The powertrain of the EcoSport in its new avatar is expected to include new 1.5-litre mill from the Dragon family. The new 1.5-litre Dragon mill is expected to replace 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engine in the current model. The EcoSport is currently powered by 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, which is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol engines.

Although Ford still has not divulged the exact launch details of the new EcoSport in India, the repeated sightings of the model indicate an imminent launch. The launch of Ford's new EcoSport is expected to be followed by new Figo, Figo Cross crossover and Aspire in India. The new EcoSport is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10.5 lakh.

Image Source: AutoX