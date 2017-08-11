More images of the new soon-to-be-launched the EcoSport have emerged online, this time around giving a sneak peek at the uncamouflaged version of the model. Ford is expected to launch the new updated EcoSport on September 15 this year.

The latest batch of images of the EcoSport came from the folks at Anything On Wheels. The images show Silver and Grey coloured prototypes of the new EcoSport. From the images, in the new avatar of the EcoSport, most of the changes seem to be at the front while the rear and the side profiles of the model bear minimal changes. At the front, the new EcoSport shows hexagonal grille with chrome surroundings and projector headlights with DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). There is also reworked front bumper. The new EcoSport also seems to have 16-inch alloy wheels.

The changes have also been made to the interiors of the new EcoSport. Earlier spy shots showed Fiesta like cabin of the new EcoSport with large touchscreen system and the new steering wheel. The centre console also showed rotary knobs finished in chrome and there is also twin-pod instrument cluster with Multi Information Display (MID) at the centre.

Under the hood, the new EcoSport is expected to get a new petrol engine from the Dragon family. The new 1.5-litre Dragon mill is expected to replace 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engine in the current model. The EcoSport is currently powered by 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, which is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol engines.

The new EcoSport will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the soon-to-be-launched Tata Nexon. The compact SUV is also expected to have new colour options in the facelifted avatar.

Image Source: Anything on Wheels