Ford India is inching closer to the launch of face-lifted EcoSport compact SUV. The American carmaker is expected to launch the new version in November while latest set of spy shots indicate the top-spec variant will be a sportier version of Titanium.

It may be christened Titanium S, with the S standing for the Sportier version. Chaps at TeamBHP has already posted the picture of EcoSport Titanium S.

The Titanium S appears to be different from the regular Titanium variant with dark grey-finished alloy wheels. The front grille gets black colour treatment while smoked headlamps add mean look. In addition, the black colour touches also extended to front fog lamp bezels, roof rails and rear spoiler. The Titanium S spotted also features black roof finish contrasting well with the Lightning Blue body colour.

Spy shots also indicate the Titanium S will be loaded with floating display on the centre display, for the Ford SYNC 3 infotainment system. Updated new instrument panel will also add freshness inside.

The EcoSport Titanium S is seen in the spy shots sport with the 'TDCi' badge on the tailgate. The mill is a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel unit that develops 99hp of power and 205Nm of torque.

The petrol options with the new EcoSport will be carried over 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol and all new 1.5-litre Dragon series petrol mill. The new mill will develop 123hp at 6,500rpm and 150Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. It will produce 10hp more power than the current 1.5-litre petrol engine in the EcoSport.

Being the top-spec model, the Titanium S is also expected with features such as cruise control, a speed limiter function, a rear-view camera and automatic climate control and others. It is also expected to be the priciest variant with an estimated cost over Rs 10 lakh.

