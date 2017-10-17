Ford is set to reportedly launch the new EcoSport in India this November. The emerging reports indicate that the EcoSport has been scheduled for its launch in the country on November 9.

The new EcoSport was linked to several launch dates in the past since its spy images started emerging on the internet. The EcoSport in its new avatar is not merely a facelift, but it is coming with a slew of changes, as the compact SUV will now have to take on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.

The compact SUV segment is one of India's fast-growing segments and is witnessing healthy competition with every carmaker bringing their model to test the waters.

Coming back to the new EcoSport, it will mark the debut of the all-new Dragon series petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT mill will be replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine will be retained for new EcoSport.

The compact SUV will wear a new face with a new one-piece hexagonal grille in place of the split grille in the current version. The new grille houses two horizontal chrome slats, while the headlamps, fog lamps and the front bumper have been tweaked. The side profile will remain largely untouched, barring the new alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the basic design of the dashboard will remain the same, but the centre console will get a new layout. The notable change in the cabin will be the new larger touchscreen infotainment system.

2017 EcoSport will come packed with features such as touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 3 software compatible to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, a speed limiter function, a rear-view camera and automatic climate control among others.

The bookings for the new EcoSport are expected to open soon.

Source: ACI