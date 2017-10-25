There is no dearth of news about the soon-to-be-launched new Ford EcoSport facelift in India. Right from its features to engine, EcoSport compact SUV has been making frequent headlines off late. And it is not going to be over anytime soon.

Now with the new EcoSport inches closer to its launch in India, more details of its variants and features have also started surfacing online, giving a clear picture on what is waiting for the EcoSport fans in the store.

The launch of the new EcoSport has been scheduled for November 9. The new avatar of the compact SUV is expected to make its public debut before that. Now a leaked document on TeamBHP reveals the new EcoSport variants and its features.

According to this, the new EcoSport will be available in five variants- Ambiente, Trend, Trend+, Titanium and Titanium+.

Ambiente

The leaked document suggests the entry-level Ambiente will host a slew of features like headlamp with chrome bezel, body-coloured bumpers, bumper cladding, stop and reversing lamp. On the safety front, the new EcoSport will get ABS with EBD, dual airbags and crash unlocking system as standard across all variants.

Trend

In addition to the features offered in the Ambiente trim of the new EcoSport, the trend will get Mobile navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, two front tweeters and dual USB ports.

Trend+

The Trend+ trim of the new EcoSport will get features like load compartment light, puddle lamps, power foldable ORVMs, driver seat height adjust, front central armrest and rear parking sensors.

Titanium

The top-end Titanium trim of the new EcoSport will offer start/stop with Smart entry, rear seat centre armrest with cup holders, front and rear bumpers appliqué, projector headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps and ambient lighting inside.

Titanium+

The top-of-the-line model the Titanium+ will get ISOFIX, cruise control, side and curtain airbags, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Under the hood, the new EcoSport will introduce the all-new Dragon series petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT mill will be replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine will be retained for new EcoSport.

The bookings for the new EcoSport facelift are open and the model has also started reaching the showrooms of the company.