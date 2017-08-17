Waiting for the arrival of the new EcoSport from Ford? Well, the anxiety could soon be over as emerging reports strongly suggest that the new avatar of the compact SUV will in all probability be launched in the month of September.

Several dates have already been linked to the launch of the new 2017 Ford EcoSport with a previous report quoting September 15. But the car maker has remained tight lipped, heightening speculations on its launch. For the moment, the latest reports reiterate that the new EcoSport is gearing for its launch towards the end of September and if not that, it is to see the light of the day in early October.

Ford has been testing the new EcoSport on different terrains of the country for quite some time now. Its prototypes have been caught on camera on numerous occasions before in fully camouflaged and revealing forms, suggesting that the major changes could be at the front of the model while the rear and the side profiles of the model will bear minimal changes.

From the images we have seen so far, the new EcoSport shows hexagonal grille at the front with chrome surroundings and projector headlights with DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). There is also reworked front bumper. The new EcoSport also seems to be riding on 16-inch alloy wheels. The cabin of the new EcoSport gets large touchscreen system and the new steering wheel. Earlier images showed centre console also showed rotary knobs finished in chrome and there is also twin-pod instrument cluster with Multi Information Display (MID) at the centre.

The powertrain of the EcoSport in its new avatar is expected to include new 1.5-litre mill from Dragon family. The new 1.5-litre Dragon mill is expected to replace 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engine in the current model. The EcoSport is currently powered by 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, which is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol engines.

As far as the pricing of the 2017 EcoSport goes, Ford is likely to price it in the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10.5 lakh. The EcoSport will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the soon-to-be-launched Tata Nexon.