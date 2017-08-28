As the new Ford EcoSport inches closer to its possible launch date in India, more details have emerged online about the updated compact SUV, throwing light on how the company plans to position the model.

According to emerging reports, the delivery of the new EcoSport is likely to begin in November. The new EcoSport facelift is now speculated to be launched on September 15. The company, however, has not confirmed the launch date as yet.

Ford has been testing the new EcoSport on different terrains across the country for quite some time now. The new EcoSport is expected to get a hexagonal grille at the front with chrome surroundings, and projector headlights with DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). It is also likely to get reworked front and rear bumpers.

From the images we have seen so far, the cabin of the new EcoSport gets a large touchscreen system and a new steering wheel.

The images also show a centre console with rotary knobs finished in chrome, and a twin-pod instrument cluster with Multi Information Display (MID) at the centre.

Other feature expected includes Ford SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

The EcoSport, in its new avatar, is also speculated to get changes under the hood. The powertrain of the EcoSport facelift is rumoured to include a new 1.5-litre mill from the Dragon family. The new 1.5-litre Dragon mill is expected to replace 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engine in the current model.

The EcoSport is currently powered by a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine that is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power, and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engines.

To be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, Mahindra TUV300 and the soon-to-be-launched Tata Nexon, the new EcoSport is likely to get a price tag higher than the current model.

