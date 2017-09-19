What do you do when the whole world waits for your entry but you are still seeking the ideal moment? Keep running!

Well, that seems to be the exact thing the new avatar of Ford Ecopsort is doing. Testing!

The launch of the new EcoSport though remains by far an event eagerly-awaited in the motor corridors in India. Although rumoured to be launched in September, the company retains a stoic silence on such developments. Some insiders have gone ahead to place their bets on November.

But now we get the news that the US auto major continues to test EcoSport on the public roads and hawk-eyed spy photographers did not miss out when the chance to capture the model doing its jigs on the local terrain.

A new video of the 2017 EcoSport facelift, a short walk-around the compact SUV, is doing the rounds on the internet. The clip seems to have been shot when the driver of the car had pulled over probably to catch a few winks of sleep. The video on YouTube shows a white coloured EcoSport. As anticipated, the changes in the India-spec EcoSport similar to those of the model that has been earmarked for the United States.

The new EcoSport will get a hexagonal grille at the front with chrome surroundings, and projector headlights with DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The model flaunts reworked front and rear bumpers.

Inside the cabin of the new EcoSport is a floating display touchscreen for infotainment and a new steering wheel. The Ford SYNC 3 infotainment system will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. It also gets a centre console with rotary knobs finished in chrome and a twin-pod instrument cluster with Multi-Information Display (MID) at the centre.

In the new avatar, Ford EcoSport will also have changes under the hood. The powertrain of the EcoSport facelift will include a new 1.5-litre mill from the Dragon family. The new 1.5-litre Dragon mill is expected to replace the 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engine in the current model. The EcoSport is currently powered by a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine that is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power, and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engines.

The EcoSport in its new avatar will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, Mahindra TUV300 and the soon-to-be-launched Tata Nexon.