The new Ford EcoSport's launch is just a couple of days away and the preparations are underway. Now ahead of the launch of the new compact SUV, some of the dealerships of Ford have started accepting the bookings for the model.

Ford will open the online bookings on November 5 through the e-retailer Amazon. It will be available for 24 hours starting November 5 and the first 123 customers on Amazon will be the first to get the SUV delivered. The new Ford EcoSport is slated to launch on November 9. The booking amount on Amazon will be Rs 10,000 and will be redeemed against the final price of the car.

The EcoSport will be available in seven colours—Lightning Blue, Canyon Ridge, Diamond White, Moondust Silver, Race Red, Absolute Black and Smok Grey on Amazon.

To be offered in five variants-- Ambiente, Trend, Trend+, Titanium and Titanium+, the new EcoSport is 3,998mm long, 1,765mm wide and 1,647mm tall. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,519mm and has a luggage space of 346 litres, which can be expanded to 705 litres.

Under the hood, the new EcoSport gets new Dragon series petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT is replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine is retained for new EcoSport.