Ford Motor India has tied up with e-commerce major Amazon to sell its new EcoSport compact SUV. The new EcoSport will be available for booking on Amazon starting November 5.

The bookings will be available for only 24 hours from November 5 and the first 123 customers would be able to book the compact SUV online. As per the alliance between the e-commerce giant and the carmaker, the bookings made on Amazon would be the first to get the deliveries of the model after the launch. The new EcoSport is scheduled for launch in India on November 9.

The customers can choose any variant and colour of the new EcoSport on Amazon with a booking amount of Rs 10,000.

"The 24-hour exclusive online booking helps Ford offer something unique and exclusive for the Amazon audience, and enable an omnichannel purchase experience for a digitally savvy and evolved audience," said Ford India vice-president marketing Rahul Gautam.

The new Ford EcoSport gets a major makeover and hosts a slew of new features. It features revised front grille, a new set of headlamps with LED daytime running lights and alloy wheels.

The feature list of the new EcoSport includes touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3 and Emergency Assistance, cruise control, a speed limiter function, a rear-view camera and automatic climate control. On the safety front, ABS and airbags are standard across variants.

Under the hood, the new EcoSport gets new Dragon series petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT is replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine is retained for new EcoSport.

Expected to be priced starting at Rs 7 lakh, the new EcoSport will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.