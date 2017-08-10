When Ford India launched EcoSport way back in 2013, it also marked the birth of compact SUV segment in India. The concept of a hatchback in an SUV guise has gone down well with the customers. The EcoSport drove volumes despite the arrivals of new rivals.

Four years down the line, EcoSport is in the need of a makeover. Moreover, the vehicle now has more rivals in Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra TUV300. Besides, Tata Nexon is also about to enter the market soon. Ford is inching closer to the introduction of new version and here are the five things you need to know about the SUV.

Tailgate mounted spare wheel is untouched - When Ford unveiled new EcoSport in the US last year, the SUV had no tailgate-mounted spare wheel. That was a letdown for some aficionados especially from Asian countries. The good news is that India-spec model will retain the tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Face in line with the Kuga and the Edge - The cosmetic changes concentrates on the front inspired by the bigger SUVs of Ford like the Kuga and the Edge. The new grille houses two horizontal chrome slats, while the headlamps, fog lamps and the front bumper have been reworked. This gives a matured appeal to the EcoSport.

Debut of Dragon engine - Though there is no official confirmation on this, Autocar India claims new EcoSport will mark the debut of the all-new Dragon series of petrol engines. The advanced Dragon range for India will initially consist of a three-cylinder engine in 1.5-litre and 1.2-litre displacements. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT mill is expected to be replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with an estimated power output of 120hp.

Tech savvy interior – The highlight inside cabin will be the SYNC 3 infotainment system and a new 8-inch infotainment system at the centre of the new dashboard, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Launch? – Multiple reports claims Ford India is planning to launch new EcoSport on September 15. In that case, bookings are expected to begin in on September 1. The vehicle has already been spotted on Indian roads without camouflage.