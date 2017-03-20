Force Motors has launched an updated version of the Gurkha EOV (Extreme Off-road Vehicle) priced at Rs 8.38 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. The extreme off-roader is available in three and five-door versions christened Xplorer and Xpedition, respectively.

The 2017 Gurkha also gets minor cosmetic changes and that makes the vehicle fresh. The new exterior seems to have taken inspiration from the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon SUV with new front bumper and grille. The SUV is offered in both soft-top and hard-top versions.

The steel bumper with fog lamps and a factory fitted snorkel intake adds mass to the front. The rear bumper has also been tweaked to complement changes up front. The new Gurkha comes fitted with all terrain tyres as standard.

The interior is spruced up with 4-spoke steering wheel, a redesigned floor console with storage space and a new gear knob. The SUV gets manual air-con unit only on the hard-top version. The three-door version comes with the option of either a hard-top or a fabric soft-top. The five-door version is offered only in hard-top style in either a six or an eight-seat configuration.

There are also some changes on the platform. Force Motors claims the new C-in-C Chassis frame is welded using robotic welding technique that results in better strength in bending and torsion. Gurkha gets independent struts with gas-charged shock absorbers and an anti-roll bar at front while at the rear; it comes with a new multi-link setup featuring gas-charged hydraulic shocks and an anti-roll bar.

The 2017 Force Gurkha is powered by a Mercedes OM 616 derived, 2.6-litre turbocharged inter-cooled, direct injection diesel engine, which is BS-IV compliant and develops 84bhp at 3200rpm and 230Nm torque mated with the new G-28 five-speed all-synchromesh gearbox.