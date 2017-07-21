FIBA Asia Women's Cup, which was earlier known FIBA Asia Women's Championship, has always been one of the most prestigious competitions in the continent. One gets to see some of the best players from Asia competing for the title, and Asia Women's Cup 2017 is going to be held at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The most-awaited event is going to entertain basketball fans from all around the world for six days, as it will take shape from July 23 and end on July 29 in Bengaluru. This is for the second time that the tournament will take place in India. Chennai had earlier hosted the competition in 2009.

There are two divisions for 2017 FIBA Asia Women's Cup: A and B.

Division A is where all amazing action is going to take place as it comprises of big names of Asian basketball. There are eight teams in Div A, including Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Philippines and North Korea.

It will make for an exciting viewing with China, South Korea and Japan being huge favourites. Japan have won the last two editions, South Korea have won an impressive 12 titles overall, but China have been one of the dominant teams in the FIBA Asia Women's Cup. It is difficult to predict the winner.

With India (Bengaluru) being the official host, there will be plenty of interest among basketball fans in the city. India will feature in Division B, which comprises Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, Singapore, Fiji and Kazakhstan.

India will hope to make the home advantage count as they will have plenty to play for in Division B. The winner of this division will get a direct entry to Division A as well.

Can India be promoted? We will come to know about it in the coming days, where all the Asian basketball focus will be at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

DIV A - All matches will be played at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Group A – New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, North Korea, China Group B – South Korea, Philippines, Japan, Australia Matches 23 July – South Korea vs Australia – 11 am IST Philippines vs Japan – 1:15 pm IST Chine Taipei vs North Korea - 3:30 pm IST New Zealand vs China - 5:45 pm IST 24 July – North Korea vs New Zealand – 11 am IST Australia vs Philippines – 1:15 pm IST Japan vs South Korea - 3:30 pm IST Chinese Taipei vs China - 5:45 pm IST 25 July – New Zealand vs Chinese Taipei – 11 am IST Japan Vs Australia – 1:15 IST South Korea vs Philippines - 3:30 pm IST North Korea vs China - 5:45 pm IST Quaterfinals (All matches on 27 July) Game 13: A1 v B4 Game 14: B2 v A3 Game 15: A2 v B3 Game 16: B1 v A4 5-8th place matches (28 July) Game 17: Game 13 loser v Game 14 loser Game 18: Game 15 loser v Game 16 loser SEMI-FINALS ) (28 July) Game 19: Game 13 winner v Game 14 winner Game 20: Game 15 winner v Game 16winner THIRD-PLACE GAME AND FINAL (29 July) Third place: Game 19 loser v Game 20 loser Final: Game 19 winner v Game 20 winner