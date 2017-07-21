China Basket ball, Asia basketball, 2017 FIBA Asia Women's Cup
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images

FIBA Asia Women's Cup, which was earlier known FIBA Asia Women's Championship, has always been one of the most prestigious competitions in the continent. One gets to see some of the best players from Asia competing for the title, and Asia Women's Cup 2017 is going to be held at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The most-awaited event is going to entertain basketball fans from all around the world for six days, as it will take shape from July 23 and end on July 29 in Bengaluru. This is for the second time that the tournament will take place in India. Chennai had earlier hosted the competition in 2009.

There are two divisions for 2017 FIBA Asia Women's Cup: A and B.

Division A is where all amazing action is going to take place as it comprises of big names of Asian basketball. There are eight teams in Div A, including Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Philippines and North Korea.

It will make for an exciting viewing with China, South Korea and Japan being huge favourites. Japan have won the last two editions, South Korea have won an impressive 12 titles overall, but China have been one of the dominant teams in the FIBA Asia Women's Cup. It is difficult to predict the winner.

With India (Bengaluru) being the official host, there will be plenty of interest among basketball fans in the city. India will feature in Division B, which comprises Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, Singapore, Fiji and Kazakhstan.

India will hope to make the home advantage count as they will have plenty to play for in Division B. The winner of this division will get a direct entry to Division A as well.

Can India be promoted? We will come to know about it in the coming days, where all the Asian basketball focus will be at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

DIV A - All matches will be played at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Group A – New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, North Korea, China

Group B – South Korea, Philippines, Japan, Australia

Matches

23 July – South Korea vs Australia – 11 am IST

Philippines vs Japan – 1:15 pm IST

Chine Taipei vs North Korea - 3:30 pm IST

New Zealand vs China - 5:45 pm IST

24 July – North Korea vs New Zealand – 11 am IST

Australia vs Philippines – 1:15 pm IST

Japan vs South Korea - 3:30 pm IST

Chinese Taipei vs China - 5:45 pm IST

25 July – New Zealand vs Chinese Taipei – 11 am IST

Japan Vs Australia – 1:15 IST

South Korea vs Philippines - 3:30 pm IST

North Korea vs China - 5:45 pm IST

Quaterfinals (All matches on 27 July)

Game 13: A1 v B4

Game 14: B2 v A3

Game 15: A2 v B3

Game 16: B1 v A4

5-8th place matches (28 July)

Game 17: Game 13 loser v Game 14 loser

Game 18: Game 15 loser v Game 16 loser

SEMI-FINALS ) (28 July)

Game 19: Game 13 winner v Game 14 winner

Game 20: Game 15 winner v Game 16winner

THIRD-PLACE GAME AND FINAL (29 July)

Third place: Game 19 loser v Game 20 loser

Final: Game 19 winner v Game 20 winner

 

DIV B - Only India matches will be played at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, others at Kormangla Indoor Stadium

Group A : Sri Lanka, India, Uzbekistan

Group B: Lebanon, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Fiji

23 July : Fiji vs Singapore - 3 pm IST

Kazakhstan vs Lebanon – 6 pm IST

India vs Uzbekistan – 8 pm IST

24 July – Lebanon vs Fiji - 3 pm IST

Singapore vs Kazakhstan - 6 pm IST

Sri Lanka vs Uzbekistan - 8 pm IST

25 July - Kazakhstan vs Fiji - 3 pm IST

Lebanon vs Singapore - 6 pm IST

India vs Sri Lanka – 8 pm IST

Quaterfinals (All matches on 27 July)

A1 v B4

B2 v A3

A2 v B3

B1 v Bye

Semifinals – 28 July

SF 1: Winner of A1 v B4 vs B2 v A3

SF 2: Winner of A2 v B3 vs B1 v Bye

Final – 29 July

Winner ofSF 1 vs SF2

Quick Links