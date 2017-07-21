FIBA Asia Women's Cup, which was earlier known FIBA Asia Women's Championship, has always been one of the most prestigious competitions in the continent. One gets to see some of the best players from Asia competing for the title, and Asia Women's Cup 2017 is going to be held at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.
The most-awaited event is going to entertain basketball fans from all around the world for six days, as it will take shape from July 23 and end on July 29 in Bengaluru. This is for the second time that the tournament will take place in India. Chennai had earlier hosted the competition in 2009.
There are two divisions for 2017 FIBA Asia Women's Cup: A and B.
Division A is where all amazing action is going to take place as it comprises of big names of Asian basketball. There are eight teams in Div A, including Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Philippines and North Korea.
It will make for an exciting viewing with China, South Korea and Japan being huge favourites. Japan have won the last two editions, South Korea have won an impressive 12 titles overall, but China have been one of the dominant teams in the FIBA Asia Women's Cup. It is difficult to predict the winner.
With India (Bengaluru) being the official host, there will be plenty of interest among basketball fans in the city. India will feature in Division B, which comprises Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, Singapore, Fiji and Kazakhstan.
India will hope to make the home advantage count as they will have plenty to play for in Division B. The winner of this division will get a direct entry to Division A as well.
Can India be promoted? We will come to know about it in the coming days, where all the Asian basketball focus will be at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.
DIV A - All matches will be played at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.
Group A – New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, North Korea, China
Group B – South Korea, Philippines, Japan, Australia
Matches
23 July – South Korea vs Australia – 11 am IST
Philippines vs Japan – 1:15 pm IST
Chine Taipei vs North Korea - 3:30 pm IST
New Zealand vs China - 5:45 pm IST
24 July – North Korea vs New Zealand – 11 am IST
Australia vs Philippines – 1:15 pm IST
Japan vs South Korea - 3:30 pm IST
Chinese Taipei vs China - 5:45 pm IST
25 July – New Zealand vs Chinese Taipei – 11 am IST
Japan Vs Australia – 1:15 IST
South Korea vs Philippines - 3:30 pm IST
North Korea vs China - 5:45 pm IST
Quaterfinals (All matches on 27 July)
Game 13: A1 v B4
Game 14: B2 v A3
Game 15: A2 v B3
Game 16: B1 v A4
5-8th place matches (28 July)
Game 17: Game 13 loser v Game 14 loser
Game 18: Game 15 loser v Game 16 loser
SEMI-FINALS ) (28 July)
Game 19: Game 13 winner v Game 14 winner
Game 20: Game 15 winner v Game 16winner
THIRD-PLACE GAME AND FINAL (29 July)
Third place: Game 19 loser v Game 20 loser
Final: Game 19 winner v Game 20 winner
DIV B - Only India matches will be played at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, others at Kormangla Indoor Stadium
Group A : Sri Lanka, India, Uzbekistan
Group B: Lebanon, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Fiji
23 July : Fiji vs Singapore - 3 pm IST
Kazakhstan vs Lebanon – 6 pm IST
India vs Uzbekistan – 8 pm IST
24 July – Lebanon vs Fiji - 3 pm IST
Singapore vs Kazakhstan - 6 pm IST
Sri Lanka vs Uzbekistan - 8 pm IST
25 July - Kazakhstan vs Fiji - 3 pm IST
Lebanon vs Singapore - 6 pm IST
India vs Sri Lanka – 8 pm IST
Quaterfinals (All matches on 27 July)
A1 v B4
B2 v A3
A2 v B3
B1 v Bye
Semifinals – 28 July
SF 1: Winner of A1 v B4 vs B2 v A3
SF 2: Winner of A2 v B3 vs B1 v Bye
Final – 29 July
Winner ofSF 1 vs SF2