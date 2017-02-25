A new batch of spy shots of the new Chevrolet Beat has emerged online, fuelling fresh round of rumours regarding the launch of the hatchback's latest avatar in India. While Chevrolet has not revealed the launch timeline of the new Beat, the repeated sightings of the model on public roads hint at its imminent arrival.

MotorOctane has released the new set of images in which the prototype of Beat can been seen sans camouflage. In the new avatar, Beat is expected to get several changes inside out.

From a visual stand point, while Beat 2017 is expected to get refreshed front bumper, the signature design such as split grille and bow tie emblem at the centre is likely to be untouched.

The new Beat is likely to flaunt swept-back headlamps. The side profile of the Beat is not likely to see any changes, while the rear, as seen in the new images, will get refreshed tail lamps. The slot for the license plate has been changed from the boot lid to the bumper.

Inside the cabin, Beat is expected to see updated features and a redesigned dashboard. The hatchback, in its new avatar, is likely to get 1-litre, three-cylinder petrol mill.

The new petrol unit is the downsized version of the 1.4 Ecotec motor. Currently, the Beat petrol is powered by a 1199cc four-cylinder unit that develops 77bhp at 6200rpm and 106.5Nm of torque, while the diesel model is 936cc three-cylinder engine that develops 56bhp at 4000rpm and 124.5Nm of torque at 1750rpm. Both the engines are mated to 5-speed manual transmission.

Although there is still no clarity on the launch of Beat in India, reports suggest that it could happen in the first half of 2017.

