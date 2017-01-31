American car maker General Motors (GM) had confirmed in June 2016 that it will launch the Chevrolet Beat Activ soft-roader, Essentia compact sedan and the new Beat hatchback under the Chevrolet brand in India. Among these three models, the new Beat hatchback has been spied in India sans camouflage for the first time.

The pictures taken by chaps at Cardekho suggests the new version will feature an up market design without compromising on Chevrolet's signature design cues such as the split grill and bow tie emblem at the centre. The new face gets swept-back headlamps and nips and tuck on front bumper. The side profile remains identical to that of the outgoing Beat variant. At the rear, the latest Beat boasts of newly designed tail lamps and license plate gets shifted from the boot lid to the bumper.

The interior of new Beat gets a redesigned dashboard. GM opted for dual-tone finish for the dashboard instead of all black layout from the current model. The new version will also come with Chevrolet's MyLink infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new version is likely to get 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol mill. The new petrol unit is the downsized version of the 1.4 Ecotec motor. Diesel option is likely to be the carry over 936cc three-cylinder mill.

Even though testing is in its final stage, there is uncertainty over the launch of new Beat in the country. General Motors India in a statement on January 22, 2017 said that it has now indefinitely put on hold its investments on new models for the country.

"As we have stated previously, given the shift in customer preferences in India, we are conducting a full review of our future product portfolio and have put on hold future investment in our all-new vehicle family for the market until we firm up our product portfolio plan. If GM is going to make significant investments, we need to be certain that they will generate significant shareholder value," the statement said.

It remains to be seen the new version of the Beat will enter Indian market amid change in company's growth plan.