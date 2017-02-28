Over the Oscars weekend, one of Hollywood's most popular faces, Bill Paxton, died at the age of 61 following complications from a surgery. The actor, known for his work in hit films like Aliens, Apollo 13, Twister and Titanic, died on February 26.

His family announced his death on Sunday. The statement described him as a "beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker" whose "illustrious career" spanned four decades. "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the family's statement read.

Neil Fingleton:

Neil Fingleton who played the giant Mag The Mighty, just died at the age of 36 from a heart failure. He was also UK's tallest man. #RIP A post shared by Game of Thrones Insider (@gotinsider) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Neil Fingleton, the 7'7 tall actor, best known for his Mag the Mighty role in Game of Thrones, died on Sunday from a cardiac arrest. He was only 36. Following a stint as a basketball player in the US, Fingleton moved to acting and appeared on X-Men and Dr Who, where he played the Fisher King monster. He also held a Guinness World Record of being the tallest man in Britain.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson:

Television presenter Tara Palmer-Tomkinson died on February 8 from brain tumour. She was 45. Though she was diagnosed with the fatal disease in January last year, the news was kept under wraps. She is best known for Top Gear and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Richard Hatch:

The Captain Apollo of Battlestar series (1978-79), Richard Hatch, died on February 7. The actor succumbed to pancreatic cancer, his manager confirmed to Variety. The Golden Globe nominee was last seen in the 2014 Star Trek fan film, Prelude To Axanar, where he played the Klingon Commander Kharn.