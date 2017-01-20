1 / 2



Bajaj, the Pune-based two-wheeler maker, is on a launching spree in India. Close on the heels of the launch of its much-awaited Dominar 400 in India; Bajaj is now set to update its Pulsar RS 200 with a new paint scheme.

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 will now also be available in blue, which according to BikeWale is the racing blue edition of the 200cc motorcycle. The new racing blue edition of the Pulsar RS 200 will reportedly be priced starting at Rs 1.47 lakh (on-road Mumbai). The ABS version of the same is likely to be tagged at Rs 1.62 lakh (on-road Mumbai). The 2017 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 will now offered in three colour choices -- Demon Black and Yellow, Red and new Blue.

Apart from the addition of the new colour, the Pulsar RS 200 is likely to remain unchanged in its styling and features. Other features of the Pulsar RS 200 are likely to stay intact in the updated avatar. The Pulsar RS 200 comes with twin projector headlamps, crystal LED tail lights, ABS and stubby exhaust, digital-analogue instrument cluster, split seats and clip-on handlebars.

At the heart of the Pulsar RS 200 is the 199.5cc single cylinder, 4 stroke and SOHC 4valve, liquid cooled engine, which is tuned to churn out 24.1bhp of power at 9,750rpm and 18.6Nm of torque at 8000rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The report suggests that the bookings for the new edition of the Pulsar RS 200 are open at the dealerships of the company and the announcement of the launch is likely to come soon.

Source: BikeWale