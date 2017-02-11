Bajaj, the maker of Pulsar, is busy updating its Pulsar range in the country with the most demanded feature -- the BS-IV engine. The government is expected to make it mandatory for all the vehicles in India to meet BS-IV emission norms by April 2017.

The Pune-based two-wheeler maker has already rolled out the updated versions of its Pulsar. While the updated Pulsar range includes several visual modifications, the major change is the BS-IV compliant engine. Here we list the updated models with their latest pricing and new features.

2017 Pulsar 135 LS

As said, the Pulsar 135LS now gets updated BS-IV complaint engine in India. It continues to be powered by a 135 cc 4-valve DTS-i engine, which can churn out a power output of 12bhp at 9000rpm and a peak torque of 11.4Nm at 7500 rpm. This engine comes mated to five-speed transmission. Priced at Rs 60,178 (ex-showroom Delhi), the new Pulsar 135 LS gets reworked headlight cluster, new body decals, black finished engine and exhaust and black matte finish on the handle bar.

2017 Pulsar 150

The updated Pulsar 150 now gets new body decals and red rims, and sports matte-finish headlamp bezel and clip-on handlebar. Other features include tubeless tyres and twin-LED strip taillamps. The Pulsar 150 is powered by the same 149cc single cylinder, DTS-i engine, which can churn out 15bhp at 9,000rpm and 12.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm mated to five-speed gearbox. The new Pulsar 150 has been priced at Rs 73,513.

2017 Pulsar 180

The updated Pulsar 180 gets a price tag of Rs 79,545. It now has BS-IV complaint engine and comes with 230mm rear disc. The instrument cluster of the Pulsar 180 has also been tweaked a bit and now features blue black lit, replacing the previous orange and gets matte finish clip-on handlebars, instead of the glossy finish in the older version. It continues to draw power from the same 178.6cc air-cooled DTS-i engine, which can pump in 16bhp along with 14.22Nm of torque with five-speed gearbox.

2017 Pulsar 220F

The Pulsar 220F is powered by the same 4-stroke, DTS-i, oil cooled, single cylinder 220cc unit that generates 20bhp of power and 19.12Nm of torque. Coming to the other updates in the bike, the new Pulsar 220F now gets new body graphics, rim decals, new matte-grey finish exhaust with chrome highlighting and blue backlit instrument console light. It comes with a price tag of Rs 91,201.

2017 Pulsar RS200

The updated Pulsar RS200 is priced at Rs 1.21 lakh for the non-ABS version, while the ABS version costs Rs 1.33 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle gets BS-IV compliant engine and two colour options -- racing blue and graphite black. The fully faired Pulsar RS200 is powered by the same 199.5 cc fuel injected, liquid cooled engine that develops 22hp of power and 18.6Nm of torque, mated to 6-speed transmission.

2017 Pulsar 200NS

Priced at Rs 96,453 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Pulsar NS200 in its new avatar is offered in three colour options – graphite black, mirage white and wild red. The Pulsar NS200 gets 199.5 cc liquid cooled engine that produces 21hp and 18.3Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed transmission and the engine is now BS-IV compliant.