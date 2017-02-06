The 2017 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200 have been spotted in many dealerships in January this year while there was no clarity on the launch of the twins. Bajaj Auto finally launched the new Pulsar iterations in India on Monday.

The updated Pulsar RS200 is priced at Rs 1.21 lakh for the non-ABS version, while the ABS version costs Rs 1.33 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle gets BS-IV compliant engine and two colour options- racing blue and graphite black.

On the other hand, the new Pulsar NS200 is priced at Rs 96,453 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This model also gets BS-IV compliant engine and a belly pan. The Pulsar NS200 is offered in three colour options– graphite black, mirage white and wild red. Sadly, the new Pulsar NS200 is not equipped with fuel injection or ABS, putting early rumours to bed.

The fully faired Pulsar RS200 is powered by the same 199.5 cc fuel injected, liquid cooled engine that develops 22hp of power and 18.6Nm of torque. The Pulsar NS200 gets 199.5 cc liquid cooled engine that produces 21hp and 18.3Nm of torque. The engine of both models are mated to a 6-speed transmission.

"The 2017 range of Pulsar RS200 and NS200 gives the Indian motorcyclist the latest international technology in performance motorcycling. Bajaj is proud to lead the introduction of the most advanced motorcycling technologies in the Indian market. With our new 2017 Pulsar range we offer discerning motorcyclists a combination of sporty responsive performance, high quality finish, and unbeatable speed and handling that reaffirms the Pulsar's product leadership" said Eric Vas, President Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd.