Bajaj Auto launched the new Pulsar NS200 on Monday at Rs 96,453 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pune-based automaker also released new TVC that shows stunt skills of the naked sport motorcycle.

In the one-minute-26-seconds TVC, two Sumo wrestlers are astride of new Pulsar NS200 models. They set off for a drag race and perform stunts such as wheelies while standing. The new advertisement has a funny take in contrast to the previous Pulsarmania videos showing high-octane stunts in Pulsar bike models.

The new version of the Pulsar NS200 gets a BS-IV compliant engine and a belly pan. It is offered in three colour options– graphite black, mirage white and wild red. Sadly, the new Pulsar NS200 is not equipped with fuel injection or ABS, putting early rumours to bed. ABS is not even offered as option like Bajaj offers on the Pulsar RS200 to keep price in check.

Pulsar NS200 gets a 199.5 cc liquid cooled engine that produces 21hp and 18.3Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle has 145 kg kerb weight and 17-inch alloy wheels are shaded with MRF NyloGrip tyres. The motorcycle also gets AHO (Always Headlamp On) feature.

Other tech specs of the motorcycle continue the same. The Pulsar NS200 measures 2,017mm in length, 804mm in width and 1,075mm in height with a wheelbase of 1,363mm. It is employed with telescopic forks at front while rear gets mono suspension. The braking is taken care of by 280mm disc at front, while the rear gets 230mm disc.

The international-spec offers the new Pulsar NS200 electronic fuel-injection system as opposed to a carburetted unit. It is also offered with ABS. The India-spec without these is a letdown for Pulsar aficionados in the country.