Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto has silently rolled out the ABS version of its Pulsar NS200 model. Although Pulsar NS200 was expected to be launched sometimes later, it looks like Bajaj did not want to wait because the competition in that space has been growing.

The folks at ThrustZone report that Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been launched with single channel ABS and is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh. The images shared by Motoroids confirm that the new ABS version of the Pulsar NS200 also gets fuel injection (FI). The images show FI decals on the fuel tank.

Power comes from the same 199.5 cc, liquid cooled DTS-i engine that is tuned to churn out 23.5 hp of power at 9,500 rpm and 18.3 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is BS-IV compliant. The ABS in the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is same as the Pulsar RS 200.

Bajaj is yet to make an announcement on the launch of the Pulsar NS200 ABS. Reports suggest that the Pulsar NS200 with ABS is available for bookings at the dealerships of the company.

The Pulsar NS200 employs 37mm telescopic forks at the front and nitrox mono shock absorber at the rear. Offered in three colour options– graphite black, mirage white and wild red, the Pulsar NS200 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Other features include new body decals and stickers, new headlamp cluster with LED lights and split seats.

Pitted against TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Yamaha FZ 25, the addition of ABS is an advantage for the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 in its category as its rivals do not offer it.