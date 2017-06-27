Even as Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto maintains a stoic silence on the possible launch date for the new Pulsar NS160, the rumour mills have been hard at work in the past couple of weeks churning out all the news about the new model from its specs to pricing.

Now, according to a report of ThrustZone, the new Pulsar NS160 will be priced at Rs 85,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The second model in the Pulsar NS series after Pulsar NS200 will be retailed at an on-road price of Rs 95,000 in Pune.

The launch of the new Pulsar NS160 is also imminent and could take place any time from now.

A report by Overdrive also claims that the new Pulsar is already open for bookings at some of the dealerships of the company ahead of its possible launch in July.

The new Pulsar 160NS was not expected to be launched in India, despite it being made at the company's Chakan plant and exported to several markets. However, Bajaj now seems to have changed its mind and decided to bring Pulsar NS160 to India to post it between Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180.

Powering the new Pulsar NS160 will be a 160.3c single-cylinder engine that can churn out a maximum power output of 15.2bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 14.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new addition to Pulsar NS160 will be the split LED tail lamp, part-analogue part-digital instrument console, halogen head-lamp, underbelly exhaust and body panels. Pulsar NS160 will employ a telescopic fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear.

The stopping power will be taken care of by a petal disc unit at the front and a drum at the rear, and the motorcycle will ride on the 100/90/17 MRF Zapper. Bajaj is expected to offer single-channel ABS on the new Pulsar NS160.

When launched, the new Pulsar NS160 will take on the likes of Honda CB Hornet and Suzuki Gixxer. The company has already started dispatching the new Pulsar to its dealerships across the country and images of it being parked at showrooms have been doing the rounds online.

Source: ThrustZone/Overdrive