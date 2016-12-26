Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto has recently updated its popular Pulsar 220F in India along with other Pulsar models that included Pulsar 135LS, Pulsar 150 and the pulsar 180. And it looks like there is something more to it.

A fresh batch of images of the new Pulsar 220F is doing the rounds on the internet and what is interesting is that the Pulsar bike pictured is seen donned in a new red shade, which was not part of the Pulsar 220F. The new Pulsar 220F has already started reaching the showrooms and is also available for purchases. The Pulsar 220F was earlier pictured in a blue shade too.

Besides the new colour shade, as we have known for some time now, the new Pulsar 220F also gets BS-IV compliant engine. While it continues to be powered by 4-stroke, DTS-i, oil cooled, single cylinder 220cc unit that generates 20bhp of power and 19.12Nm of torque, the engine has been upgraded to BS-IV emission norms.

Priced at Rs 91,201, the 2017 Pulsar 220F gets new body graphics, rim decals, new matte-grey finish exhaust with chrome highlighting and blue backlit instrument console light. Other features include softer seats and clip-on handlebars with a matte finish.

The other Pulsar models -- Pulsar 135LS, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180 -- includes also several visual modifications, the major change is the BS-IV compliant engine. Bajaj has upgraded all models, except the Pulsar 150 to the B-IV norms.