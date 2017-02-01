Amid rumours of the new Bajaj 2017 Pulsar 200NS not getting the safety feature ABS in India, a fresh batch of images of the model with ABS have surfaced online, fuelling fresh round of whispers in the auto corridors.

The latest images of the new Pulsar 200NS come from Bikeadvises, which are believed to have been taken at a dealership yard of the company. While most of the details of the 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS are already out, what is intriguing in the images is the ABS sticker on the speedometer. Though there is still no clarity about the availability of it in the market, the new images definitely added to the confusion.

There have been reports that the ABS will not be part of the new Pulsar 200NS in India, even as an option. If that is the case, what does this ABS sticker on the new Pulsar 200NS tell us. While some suggest that the ABS could be offered as an option in India, other fraction hold the view that the new Pulsar 200NS could come in two variants—with ABS and without and the spotted vehicle could be the variant with ABS. However, there is no clarity on this too. The only one, who can now clear the air once and for all, is Bajaj, which we think would happen soon.

Bajaj has already teased the model on its social media pages. The rumours also indicate that the bookings for the 2017 Pulsar 200NS are underway at some of the dealerships of the company and will get a price tag of Rs 1.16 lakh (on-road).

The new Bajaj Pulsar 200NS is expected to be offered in three colours in India—Black, White and Red is likely to come powered by the same 199.5 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 23.1bhp at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm at 8,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission. Also, the new Pulsar 200NS engine will comply with BS-IV emission standards.