It looks like the new Bajaj Pulsar 200NS is coming our way sooner than expected. A fresh batch of images of the new 2017 Pulsar 200NS, which is believed to have been taken at a dealership yard, has emerged online, indicating that the launch is not far off.

The new Pulsar 200NS is expected to be launched in the country next month and Bajaj has also kick-started the teaser campaign for the model. Coming to the latest set of spy shots of the new Pulsar 200NS, it shows the motorcycle in its fully undisguised form, painting a clear picture of what to expect from the new model.

In its new avatar, Pulsar 200NS is likely to come donned in dual-tone body shades and will get body decals and stickers on the tank extenders. While the bike retains the styling and the look of the existing version of Pulsar 200NS, there seems to be new headlamp cluster with LED lights and body coloured under-body cowl.

At the heart of the new Pulsar 200NS is likely to be the same 199.5 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 23.1bhp at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm at 8,000rpm mated to six-speed transmission. However, the engine will now be updated to be compliant with BS IV emission norms. The latest reports also suggest that the fuel injected version of the 2017 Pulsar 200NS is unlikely to make way to the Indian market and will continue to be the carburetted version. The new iteration of the Pulsar 200NS will feature Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), which is likely to be offered as optional.

Reports suggest that some of the dealers of Bajaj have started accepting the bookings for the new Pulsar 200NS.

Image Source: ThrustZone