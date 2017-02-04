Bajaj has reportedly launched the new Pulsar 200NS in India. The new Pulsar 200NS, which has been in the news for quite some time, has been priced at Rs 96,453.

Although Bajaj has started dispatching the new Pulsar 200NS to its dealerships across the country, the company has not announced the launch of the model. Now, a report of CarAndBike says that the new avatar of the Pulsar 200NS has been launched with a price tag of Rs 96,453 (ex-showroom Delhi).

In its new edition, the Pulsar 200NS gets three colour options -- Red-Grey, Black-Grey and White-Grey and gets BS-IV upgraded engine. The Pulsar 200NS comes powered by the same 199.5 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 23.1bhp at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm at 8,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission.

According to the report, the new Pulsar 200NS misses out on safety feature anti-lock braking system (ABS), while it gets Always Headlamp On (AHO). Other features include new body decals and stickers, new headlamp cluster with LED lights, split seats and 17-inch alloy wheels. The India-spec version of the Pulsar 200NS is the carburetted version, while the export markets gets Fuel Injected (FI) model.

The bike will rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Yamaha FZ 25. Bajaj is expected to commence the delivery of the new Pulsar 200NS soon and it is currently available for bookings at the dealerships of the company.

Source: CarandBike