After launching its new flagship motorcycle the Dominar 400, Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the re-launch of the Pulsar 200NS. Emerging reports indicate that Bajaj has no plans to give a gap to its next product launch and new Pulsar 200NS can be expected by the end of this month.

The Pulsar 200NS was one of the most successful Pulsar iteration of Bajaj Auto. The company had restricted the supply from mid-2015 in order to make way for newer models such as the Pulsar AS200 and the Pulsar RS200.

The new version of the Pulsar 200NS showcased at Bajaj's Turkey dealership meet recently and it features updates on equipment, paint scheme and styling. The highlight of the new version will be the electronic fuel-injection system as opposed to a carburetted unit fitted on the previous version. An engine cowl has been added in the new version which is expected to improve aerodynamic efficiency. There will be new dual-tone colour options will be on offer.

The motorcycle will continue to draw power from the 199.5 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 23.1bhp at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm at 8,000rpm mated to six-speed transmission. The engine will be updated to complaint with BS IV emission norms. The Pulsar 200NS Fi is expected to get Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) fitted as optional equipment.

Other tech specs of the motorcycle is expected to be remains the same. The Pulsar NS200 measures 2,017mm in length, 804 mm in width and 1,075mm in height with a wheelbase of 1,363mm. The motorcycle weighs 125kg and has a ground clearance of 169mm. it is employed with telescopic forks at front while rear gets mono suspension. The braking is taken care of by 280mm disc at front, while the rear gets 230mm disc.