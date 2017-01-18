Finally, we can tell you that the new Pulsar 200NS will be launched in India soon. The wait of biking enthusiasts for the return of the Pulsar 200NS in its new avatar in India will end soon as the company has started a teaser campaign for its upcoming model. Although Bajaj has not revealed the date of the launch of the new 2017 Pulsar 200NS, the latest teaser images confirm its imminent arrival.

The 2017 Pulsar 200NS, the new avatar of one of the most successful Pulsar iterations, was showcased recently at Bajaj's Turkey dealership meet. While the new Pulsar 200NS will stay in the silhouette of the existing model, it is expected to get feature and styling updates. At the heart of the 2017 Pulsar 200NS is likely to be the same 199.5 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 23.1bhp at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm at 8,000rpm mated to six-speed transmission.

However, the engine will now be updated to be compliant with BS IV emission norms. Reports also suggest that the new Pulsar 200NS will get the electronic fuel-injection system and Bajaj might also equip it with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

The new version of the Pulsar 200NS is also likely to have new paint schemes, including dual-tones, on offer. Other tech specs of the motorcycle are expected to be the same as that of the current model. The 200NS employs telescopic forks at front and mono suspension at the rear. The braking is taken care of by 280mm disc at front, while the rear gets 230mm disc. It measures 2,017mm in length, 804 mm in width and 1,075mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 1,363mm.

It is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current model in the market. Bajaj had put a halt on the sales of the Pulsar 200NS in India to accommodate models like the Pulsar AS duo — AS 150 and AS 200.