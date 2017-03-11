Bajaj, the popular two-wheeler maker, which is busy updating its models in India to the BS-IV standard, has silently rolled out the new Discover 125 motorcycle in India. The updated Discover 125 has been priced at Rs 50,559.

The updated Discover 125 gets BS-IV compliant engine. It comes powered by a 124.6 cc 2 valves, single cylinder, DTS-i engine, which can churn out 10bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 10.8Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It comes coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. It employs telescopic forks up front and twin shocks in the rear. Bajaj Discover 125 measures 2035mm mm in length, 760mm in width and 1,087mm in height. It has a seat height of 800 mm and offers ground clearance of 165 mm.

The new version of the Discover is offered in four colours — Ebony Black with Deep Red graphics, Ebony Black with Deep Blue graphics, Electron Blue and Flame Red. While the base variant of Bajaj Discover 125 is priced at Rs 50,559, the top-end variant is offered at Rs 52,559 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Pune-based two-wheeler maker has already rolled out the updated versions of its Pulsar in India. While the updated Pulsar range includes several visual modifications, the major change is the BS-IV compliant engine.

Here is the list of the updated models with their latest pricing and new features.

New Discover 125 engine

Type Single cyl, 2-valve, DTS-i with ExhausTEC Capacity 124.6 cc Max. Power (Ps @ RPM) 11 ps @ 8000 RPM Max. Torque (Nm @ RPM) 10.8 Nm @ 5500 RPM Starting Kick + Electric Starter Top Speed 100 Kmph (internally tested)

Discover 125 dimension