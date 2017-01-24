Another Grand Slam has reached its final stages, with one of the most dangerous players in men's tennis, quietly going about his business, not making too many noises and marching into the quarterfinals as others around him stumbled.

Stan Wawrinka will look to enter the final four of another major when he plays Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Wawrinka has not been at his ruthless best in Melbourne all the time, but as most great players do, he has found a way to come through by picking up the Ws.

The Swiss opened up the tournament with a hard-fought five-set win over Martin Klizan, before he had to pass a stiff test from Viktor Troicki in round number three.

Andreas Seppi was the opponent seen off in the fourth round, with Wawrinka holding his nerve in three straight tie-breakers to book his quarterfinal place.

Now, Tsonga awaits.

"Tsonga always been there (near the quarterfinals)," Wawrinka, who has a 4-3 overall head to head record against the Frenchman, said. "Always been around the top 10. He was No. 5 in the world. He made the final here. He made the semifinal in each Grand Slam.

"It's going to be an interesting match."

There is never a dull moment when Tsonga is one of the players on court, and with that backhand of Wawrinka needing to be unleashed if the Swiss wants to make it to the semis, this men's singles quarterfinal at the Rod Laver Arena promises to be entertaining.

Tsonga has also had a few difficult matches in this year's Australian Open, but having beaten the Brit Dan Evans in the fourth round, in four sets, the Frenchman will be confident of giving Wawrinka a really solid contest.

"it's going to be a tough match," Tsonga said. "I know he's playing really good. It's going to be important for me to be good in this match and play my best level.

"I think I will be ready, so... Yeah, it's going to be a good challenge for me to play against Stan."

The last time these two players met, was in the 2015 semifinal at Roland Garros, when Wawrinka went on to win the French Open. Tsonga will hope for a different result this time out.

Where to Watch Live

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv and Yupp TV.

Australia: TV: Channel 7. Live Streaming: 7 Live.

UK: TV: EuroSport. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

USA: TV: ESPN 3. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.