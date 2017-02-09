TeamBHP

Piaggio Group announced the launch of the Aprilia SR 150 Race scooter in India on Thursday, February 9. The Race edition of the Aprilia SR 150 has been priced at Rs 70,288 (ex-showroom Mumbai).

As seen in the spy shots, the Aprilia SR 150 Race sports a new colour theme and graphics inspired by Aprilia's MotoGP bike, the RS-GP. While the scooter remains unchanged in terms of the design and engine, it now gets new body decals in red and grey colour scheme, golden colour front brake calliper, red-coloured alloy wheels for front and rear, and red coloured rear shock absorber spring.

"The great response we got when we introduced the SR 150 in India last year gave us the confidence that the market is now ripe for change," said Stefano Pelle, managing director and CEO, Piaggio Vehicles. "The youth of India is keen to explore the new and this augurs well for a brand like ours which thrives on building different categories in every market that we operate in. We hope that the SR 150 RACE brings our patrons even closer to the racy appeal they long for in their daily rides and changes, yet again, the way India purchases its 2-wheelers."

The Aprilia SR 150 Race edition continues to be powered by the same 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that powers the current model in the market, which can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit. It employs telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear and features an instrument cluster with a twin-pod analog unit for speedometer, fuel gauge and odometer.

The new sporty version of the Aprilia SR 150 is expected to arrive at the showrooms soon and like its regular model, this will also be sold through Vespa outlets.