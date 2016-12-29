You may have followed the many technology launches, products and scandals that happened in 2016, maybe you haven't. But if you consider yourself a true tech disciple then you should get at least 75% of these questions right. If you don't, well then you're better off with an abacus. Answers are below the last question (no peeking). So brace yourselves and get on with it...
1. Name Xiaomi's popular concept phone with Edgeless screen
2. What default name does Amazon's AI-speaker Echo respond to?
3. Name the phone company that retired its smartphone business this year
4. Which popular custom ROM developer company shut shop this year?
5. Name the new camera app that made its big debut this year; it converts photo to art?
6. Name the OnePlus 3's advanced version that launched in November
7. Name the two companies behind the popular AR (Augmented Reality) game Pokemon Go?
8. Name Google's first Project Tango-based commercial phone with AR and 3D imaging capability that launched this year
9. Which top 2 smartphone brands officially entered the US this year?
10. Which Xiaomi laptop was launched in China in December and is considered a competitor to the Macbook Pro?
11. Which famous torrent site came back to life in December 2016?
12. Which company makes Nokia phones now?
13. Which company failed to put a "bullet through Google's head"?
14. Who built the real-life Jarvis?
15. Which smartphone posed a threat to users' lives?
16. Which smartphones did Google announce this year?
17. Which popular Nintendo game had a mobile version launched recently?
18. Which new feature/update hit Minecraft this year?
19. Which WWE superstar is available as a DLC purchase in WWE 2K17?
20. Which new weapon was recently seeded to Battlefield 1 with the Giant Shadow DLC this year?
21. Which OnePlus mid-range phone was recently made available for purchase in the UK and the EU?
22. Which new feature did WhatsApp offer recently?
23. Which new gaming console did Sony release this year?
24. Which is the top-rated and preferred team in Fifa17 in 2016?
25. Which smartphone brand lost its market-leader status this year?
ANSWERS ARE GIVEN BELOW THIS PIC...DON'T CHEAT!
HERE ARE THE ANSWERS...EXCITED MUCH?
1. Mi Mix; 2) Alexa; 3. BlackBerry; 4. Cyanogen Inc; 5. Prisma; 6. OnePlus 3T; 7. Niantic Labs and Nintendo; 8. Lenovo Phab 2 Pro; 9. Xiaomi and LeEco aka LeTV; 10. Mi Notebook Pro; 11. Kickass Torrents; 12. HMD Global Oy; 13. Cyanogen; 14. Mark Zuckerberg; 15. Samsung Galaxy Note 7; 16. Pixel and Pixel XL; 17. Super Mario Run; 18. The Ender Dragon; 19. Bill Goldberg; 20. Crossbow Grenade Launcher; 21. OnePlus 3T; 22. Video Calling; 23. PS4 Pro; 24. Barcelona FC; 25. Samsung