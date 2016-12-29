You may have followed the many technology launches, products and scandals that happened in 2016, maybe you haven't. But if you consider yourself a true tech disciple then you should get at least 75% of these questions right. If you don't, well then you're better off with an abacus. Answers are below the last question (no peeking). So brace yourselves and get on with it...

ANSWERS ARE GIVEN BELOW THIS PIC...DON'T CHEAT!

HERE ARE THE ANSWERS...EXCITED MUCH?